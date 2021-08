The Messi era began in Paris. The Argentine forward has already signed the contract that will link him to PSG for the next two seasons (with the option of one more) and this Wednesday he could join the training sessions of the team he directs Mauricio Pochettino to start his physical and football tuning more than a month after his last official match (in the final of the Copa América with Argentina) and in the face of the official calendar of the French team, which began on August 7, in Ligue 1 of France.