David Culley: Deshaun Watson Not Injured, 'Does What We Ask'

RealGM
 7 days ago

Deshaun Watson didn't practice again on Tuesday, but David Culley says the Houston Texans quarterback isn't injured. "Deshaun is here," Culley said. "Again, every day he's here, he comes in, and he works. He does what we ask him to do and he's here every day and he's doing fine."

football.realgm.com

NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Just In: NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson

NFL fans were surprised to learn this week that Deshaun Watson is attending the Houston Texans‘ training camp, despite still being involved in an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. The NFL released a statement on Tuesday afternoon to address the matter. The league reaffirmed it is still reviewing the allegations which...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous NFL GM Has Telling Admission On Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson continues to want out of Houston, though it’s unclear if the Texans will be able to deal their franchise quarterback. The former Clemson Tigers star has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While no official charges have been filed, Watson remains under investigation by the National Football League.
NFLMySanAntonio

Watch Deshaun Watson ask Texans media a really good question

Whenever Deshaun Watson is at Texans practice, there's a routine for the media. Reporters at Texans training camp take video or photos of the disgruntled Texans quarterback walking onto the field, and then they all hurriedly tweet: "Deshaun Watson is at practice." Then, later in practice, when Watson goes inside while his teammates take part in team drills, the reporters all eagerly tweet that he is leaving practice. Watson returns without pads to watch the rest of practice, which also gets tweeted about.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Has Message For Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson‘s future with the Houston Texans remains up in the air. The superstar quarterback reportedly wants out of Houston. However, there’s not a simple solution. Watson is still under investigation for several accusations of sexual misconduct. It’s difficult to envision the Texans trading him before his legal situation is worked out.
NFLHouston Chronicle

Deshaun Watson is posting cryptic quotes on social media again

Deshaun Watson used to be a big Twitter guy. He posted cryptic Future lyrics as often as he escaped from pressure behind a faulty Texans offensive line. That all stopped when he was hit with 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault. Not counting a video of one of his workouts that he retweeted in July, Watson hasn't sent out a tweet since March 16 when he defended himself against the first lawsuit that was about to be filed. The same goes for Instagram which he used to fill with photos of his trips, clothes and cars, as well as using the app's messaging function to set up massage appointments, according to both the lawsuits and Watson's attorney, but has been left dormant, barring one workout video, since the lawsuits hit.
NFLNew York Post

NFL releases painfully awkward video celebrating Deshaun Watson

The NFL awkwardly alluded to Deshaun Watson’s sexual assault allegations during a video celebrating the quarterback’s status as of one of the league’s top players. Watson, who is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints from massage therapists alleging sexual assault, was voted No. 18 on the league’s annual Top 100 Players list as voted on by the players.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson, Gardner Minshew & Nick Foles Trade Ideas After Week 1 Preseason

NFL trade rumors around potential quarterbacks that could be on the move is the focus today after week 1 of the NFL Preseason. Today’s rumors are presented by Magic Spoon! Go to https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat to get the best healthy cereal on the market! The Deshaun Watson drama continues with the star quarterback still wanting out of Houston but his value is at an all time low due to ongoing legal issues. Subscribe to Chat Sports for all of the NFL news and rumors all season long: http://www.youtube.com/chatsportstv?s... Could the Philadelphia Eagles be in the mix for the quarterback?
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Deshaun Watson could play entire 2021 season

Deshaun Watson is under criminal investigation after several women accused him of sexual assault, and that has left his NFL status up in the air. Many expected him to either be suspended or placed on the commissioner’s exempt list by now, but Watson continues to prepare for the regular season. Is it possible he could remain eligible the entire year?

