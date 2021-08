Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse was celebrating her 31st birthday with a lavish party which included a champagne cart and a sweet stand over the weekend. The professional dancer shared photos of herself partying at her bash, looking gorgeous in a white shirt dress with white ankle boots. Her party was decorated with gold and white balloons and a wall covered in pink and white roses. She also posted a photo of her stunning two-tiered white and gold cake, and one of her adorable pet dog Leo getting involved in the festivities.