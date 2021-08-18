Best fall coats

We suspect that, perhaps like us, you're holding onto summer with a last-ditch attempt to wear your favorite sundresses and slip into your swimsuit one last time. But since we'll be faced with cooler temps before you can say "pumpkin spice latte," we're turning our attention to some important fall essentials — and that starts with a great coat. There's something altogether luxurious and easy about a coat that you can slip into on your way out the door, knowing it completes your outfit effortlessly — it hardly even matters what you've got on underneath. With that in mind, it's worth investing in the right one, and we've done our homework so you can feel good about your purchase. From supersize puffers with a streetwear feel to more glamorous wool coats with textured accents, these six trends are the ones that'll be big this season (but won't feel tired after only a couple of wears).