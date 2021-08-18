Cancel
Berrien County, MI

Mishawaka woman, 68, killed in three-vehicle crash on M-140 in Berrien County

By Jon Zimney
95.3 MNC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mishawaka woman was killed and three other people were hurt in a crash on M-140 and North Branch Road in Berrien County. The collision happened just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, when police say a vehicle was stopped on M-140 while waiting to turn onto North Branch Road. The vehicle was then rear-ended by another vehicle. The force of the impact caused the vehicle that was struck to be pushed into the oncoming lane of traffic was it was struck by a second vehicle.

www.953mnc.com

