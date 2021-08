Late last month, we got a few leaked images of the facelifted BMW 3 Series. These showed an inverted headlight design and a host of new M Performance styling upgrades, including new bumpers. It didn't take us long to bring you an accurate render of what the finished product would look like, and we surmise that the regular versions of the LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, or facelift) G20 3er will also get new bumpers and touches that bring their design more in line with the latest X models. But enough about the styling - new rumors suggest that the changes for the refreshed 3 Series will be only skin-deep.