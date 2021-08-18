Cancel
Chinese Foreign Minister, Russian Counterpart Discuss Situation In Afghanistan Over Phone

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING — The Chinese Foreign Ministry, on Aug. 17, informed that the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and had a discussion regarding the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. Wang Yi said, since the beginning of this year, under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin, the two countries, centering on celebrating the […]

