Mike Rogers, Armed Services Committee Republicans press Biden for Afghanistan plan

By Brandon Moseley
alreporter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Armed Services Committee Republicans, led by Ranking Member Mike Rogers, R-Alabama, wrote a letter pressing President Joe Biden for a plan on Afghanistan. In the letter the members wrote: “For months, we have been asking you for a plan on your withdrawal from Afghanistan. You failed to provide us with one and based on the horrific events currently unfolding in Afghanistan, we are confident that we never received your plan because you never had one.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gayle King
Person
Liz Cheney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Isis#Ranking#Taliban#The Hasc Committee#American#The Biden Administration#Hasc#Cbs News#Al Qaeda#Isis#Gop
