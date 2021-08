The pandemic turned last year’s Verona UNICO’s Labor Day 5K into a virtual event, but not this year. The 37th annual race, held on a USATF-certified course up the hills of Verona, will be held on Monday, September 6. It steps off at 9:30 a.m. on Lakeside Avenue in front of Our Lady of the Lake church, and the time to register is now: Online registration will close at midnight on Sunday, August 29.