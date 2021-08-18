Peterson has been mainstay on Edgewood line

Editor’s Note: This is the eighth of a series of player profiles leading up to the 2021 football season.

Growing up, Troy Peterson always played quarterback.

Until he outgrew the position.

Peterson, a senior at Edgewood this season, will line up at his familiar right tackle position this fall, protecting the blind side of his quarterback Zach Winchell on offense.

“As soon as I got to middle school, it was right to the line,” Peterson said of his transformation from pass thrower to pass protector. “At first I said this is not for me. But I grew into it and I love it now.”

To say he grew into or out of anything would be an understatement. Peterson’s body went from 5-foot-2, 140-poundish in seventh grade to around 6-0 and 180 by the time he reached high school.

Today, his frame measures 6-3 and 240 pounds with mostly muscle.

He will start his senior and fourth year as a varsity football player for the Warriors, who kick off the high-school regular season at Conneaut Thursday night.

After a few seasons of getting beat up as an underclassman, Peterson earned first-team Division IV Northeast Lakes All-District and All Ashtabula County honors on the defensive line last year.

The early years, while painful, helped groom Peterson into the player he was last year and today.

“It made me get better,” he said of his baptism by fire. “One thing I learned is time in the weight room really helps. This year I want to return those beatings.”

Administering punishment, though, does not come just by strength alone. Peterson has also spent a great deal of time working on his technique and agility.

He has done hours of tedious drills and running between the rungs of a ladder as a way to better footwork and improve play in the trenches. Being a wrestler doesn’t hurt, either. Last winter, he wrestled his way to the Perry Division II District Tournament and went 1-2.

Now, with his hand ready to go back in the grass, Edgewood interim coach Olajuwan Cooper said the expectations for Peterson’s impact are sky-high.

“We’re expecting a lot of Troy this year,” Cooper said. “He is a physical matchup nightmare whether it’s offensively or defensively. My biggest thing for him is just taking what he already has and providing him with more tools for his toolbox.”

Cooper refers to Peterson as a ‘swiss-army knife,’ because he has the versatility to help in a variety of ways.

“You can line him up, you can put him on the best defensive player on the other team and Troy is going to cancel him out because Troy is going to handle him all night,” Cooper said. “Whether that guy is a power guy, a speed guy, whatever he possesses, Troy has the necessary skills to handle that. The most important thing is that he has a great motor outside of having great technique. It’s really hard to stop a kid that has great technique and a great motor.”

Peterson’s pass blocking was crucial last year to Winchell’s record-breaking season for passing the football.

Cooper knows a good running threat can make the passing attack even better.

Peterson, along with sophomore center Nick Barger, Kaleb Summers, Will Cooper, and others up front, have plans to help the run game get into gear this fall.

“The line is coming along great,” Peterson said. “We had a good scrimmage. It was off to a bit of a rough start, but it’s getting much better as we go. We understand that we can’t just rely on the pass all the time. We have to be able to run the ball as well. We’ve been working on that a lot.”

As important Peterson is to the offense, Cooper said he could even be more of an impact on defense. A Division I college football recruit himself, Cooper understands what the college coaches are looking for and plans on showcasing Peterson’s ability when those coaches come calling.

“With me controlling the defense, and understanding what college coaches are looking for, I’m going to implement defensive schemes that will elevate him and allow him to get to the next level,” the coach said.

Peterson said he has already been contacted by several Division II college programs and would be eager to continue playing at the college level.

Right now, though, it’s about his senior season and helping his Warriors move forward.

“Everybody’s goal here is to win,” Peterson said. “We’d like

to make the playoffs, we’d like to win six or maybe seven games this year.”