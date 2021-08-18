Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee, NC

Cherokee School Board staying cautious as students return

By Scott
theonefeather.com
 7 days ago

Students returned to Cherokee Centrals Schools (CCS) on Monday, Aug. 16 with an announced enrollment of 1,410 students. The CCS Board of Education met of Monday to discuss the semester moving forward. It was stressed that protocols would be consistently reviewed and monitored as the situation surrounding COVID evolved. The School Board originally delayed the start of school after a spike in positive COVID cases hit Cherokee. In the two-week span since that decision, there have been 118 new cases reported through EBCI Public Health and Human Services.

www.theonefeather.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherokee, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Cherokee School Board#Feather Staff Students#Cherokee Centrals Schools#Ccs#Covid#The School Board#Museum#The Board And Smith#Mou#Bie#Wolftown Tribal Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
TennisABC News

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter. Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
MusicPosted by
Fox News

Rolling Stones bandmates salute late drummer Charlie Watts

Members of the Rolling Stones have saluted their unshakeable drummer, Charlie Watts, who died Tuesday at the age of 80. Mick Jagger, the legendary rock band’s frontman, posted a photo on Twitter of a smiling Watts seated behind a drum. Lead guitarist Keith Richards shared a picture of a drum...

Comments / 0

Community Policy