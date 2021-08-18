Cherokee School Board staying cautious as students return

Students returned to Cherokee Centrals Schools (CCS) on Monday, Aug. 16 with an announced enrollment of 1,410 students. The CCS Board of Education met of Monday to discuss the semester moving forward. It was stressed that protocols would be consistently reviewed and monitored as the situation surrounding COVID evolved. The School Board originally delayed the start of school after a spike in positive COVID cases hit Cherokee. In the two-week span since that decision, there have been 118 new cases reported through EBCI Public Health and Human Services.