While we were all figuring out what to wear for our first post-vax hot girl summer, cozy girl fall snuck up on us. Last winter, many of us were holed up in what felt like one endless Netflix marathon. We stayed at home a lot, so there was no real need to refresh our fall wardrobes. However, as things begin to slowly open up again, the need to expand and update our fall wardrobes is ever so present. But for plus-size shoppers, the simple task of a seasonal refresh can still feel daunting. The search for the perfect fall jacket can turn into a never-ending scavenger hunt with limited options across the board. To save you the frustration and heartbreak, we've scoured our favorite plus-size-friendly brands for the best-of-the-best fall coats.