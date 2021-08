The massive Dixie Fire is now at 678,000 acres, churning through roughly another 15,000 acres overnight. Containment is stuck at just 35% on the wildfire’s 35th day. The Dixie is now the first wildfire to burn all the way across the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Crews continue to battle the giant blaze on multiple fronts in parts of Plumas, Lassen, Butte and Tehama counties. Additional evacuations were ordered in Lassen County, as it continues to advance closer to the city of Susanville. Cal Fire Director Thom Porter said during yesterday’s briefing “everybody is going to be sucking smoke for a long time. This is not going to end anytime soon.”