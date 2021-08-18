CAL OES: NEARLY 17-THOUSAND RESIDENTS EVACUATED
California’s Office of Emergency Services says nearly 17-thousand people have been forced to evacuated from active fire zones. Nearly 12-thousand of those evacuated are in Lassen and Plumas counties, in the northern part of the state, where the Dixie Fire continues to rage. More than 24-hundred residents in El Dorado County are facing fresh evacuation orders near the Caldor Fire. Tehama, Shasta, Siskiyou, and Trinity County residents are also under evacuations.kubaradio.com
