El Dorado County, CA

CAL OES: NEARLY 17-THOUSAND RESIDENTS EVACUATED

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia’s Office of Emergency Services says nearly 17-thousand people have been forced to evacuated from active fire zones. Nearly 12-thousand of those evacuated are in Lassen and Plumas counties, in the northern part of the state, where the Dixie Fire continues to rage. More than 24-hundred residents in El Dorado County are facing fresh evacuation orders near the Caldor Fire. Tehama, Shasta, Siskiyou, and Trinity County residents are also under evacuations.

#Caldor#El Dorado#The Dixie Fire
