Public Health

DeSantis Top Donor Invests In COVID Drug The Governor Promotes

usf.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been criticized for efforts to ban mask mandates and vaccine passports. Meanwhile, he's touting a COVID-19 antibody treatment in which a top donor’s company has invested millions of dollars. DeSantis has been promoting the effectiveness of Regeneron, a monoclonal antibody treatment. Filings with the U.S....

wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu

Florida State
Ron Desantis
#Covid#Investment#Regeneron Pharmaceuticals#Citadel
Health
Politics
Public Health
Coronavirus
Jacksonville, FLusf.edu

Demand for COVID antibody drugs soars in hard-hit states

A photograph of people laying down on the floor in pain while waiting for antibody infusions at a treatment site in Jacksonville, Florida, has become a vivid illustration of the huge demand for COVID-19 drugs amid a surge in infections. Monoclonal antibodies remain one of a handful of therapies that...
Orlando, FLMarietta Daily Journal

DeSantis promotes COVID treatment, downplays vaccine effectiveness

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held another event to promote Regeneron treatments for COVID-19 on Monday, unveiling a new clinic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando amid the surge in cases and hospitalizations in the state. Asked why he hasn’t been promoting vaccinations with the same enthusiasm he...
PharmaceuticalsCitrus County Chronicle

Pushing campaign donor's drug

I read about Gov. DeSantis threatening, at their school board meeting, to remove school board personnel if they violate his mask mandate. He keeps doubling down. At the same time he’s pushing Regeneron in the state. I also read the Associated Press and other reports that the second largest investor...
Tallahassee, FLcw34.com

DeSantis promotes treatment over prevention

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — As cases from the latest COVID-19 surge spread through the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis has downplayed the news and called the rise of the highly transmissible Delta variant a “seasonal” phenomenon that would subside at some point in time. DeSantis this week, though,...
ScienceNews Herald

LETTERS: Governor DeSantis in no Julius Ceasar

It was said that when Caesar was made emperor of Rome that a man or servant would walk behind Caesar and whisper in his ear, you are just a man, you are just a man. Unfortunately for Florida we have Governor DeSantis who has people walking behind him whispering you can be the next Trump, you can be the next Trump.
Public HealthPosted by
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis goes nuclear on news report about COVID-19 therapy he’s promoting

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The DeSantis administration is pushing back big against an Associated Press report about investments by a major donor in a COVID-19 therapy that the governor is promoting heavily in appearances across the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis himself, during a Wednesday news conference in Pembroke Pines, suggested a nefarious motive behind the report. “It’s important to […] The post DeSantis goes nuclear on news report about COVID-19 therapy he’s promoting appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Public Healthwindermeresun.com

Governor DeSantis Softens Position On Mask Mandate Ban

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida...
EducationBusiness Wire

Leading Healthcare Organizations Call on Governors to Promote COVID Vaccination, Masking

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The organizations representing the nation’s infection preventionists, epidemiologists, infectious diseases physicians and pharmacists, school nurses, and occupational health & safety scientists today called on U.S. governors to set aside their differences and support necessary public health measures to protect Americans from COVID-19. The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC), Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP), Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS), American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA), and National Association of School Nurses (NASN) sent an open letter to U.S. governors and leaders of territories, tribal nations, and the District of Columbia, urging them to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance when reopening schools and businesses.
Florida StateMiami Herald

Has DeSantis muzzled Florida’s top doc? Rivkees, a pediatrician, silent as kids get COVID | Editorial

Where in the world is Florida’s surgeon general — a pediatrician, no less — as COVID numbers spike for kids in Florida?. We may have trouble summoning up his face, but Dr. Scott Rivkees was named to the top medical job in the state by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April 2019. The doctor’s official biography on the state’s website is overflowing with pediatrics (though not public health) credentials: He was “professor and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Florida College of Medicine and physician-in-chief of UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital.” He served as “academic chair of pediatrics at Orlando Health and pediatric chair at Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Sacred Heart in Pensacola.”

