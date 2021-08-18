Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAfter a string of standout collaborations, the twenty-four year old saxophonist really lets rip on this debut album, finds Nick Roseblade. In a very short period of time saxophonist Xhosa Cole has amassed a strong body of work. As well as being the BBC’s Young Jazz Musician in 2018, his tracks on Bobbie Gardner’s 2018 tribute to Birmingham for-Wards blew everyone else way. Considering that album featured contributions from Pram, Grandmaster Gareth, and Justin K Broadrick shows just how strong that contribution was. His improvisation album Autumn Conversations, also in 2018, with EIF showed he was happy to play with non-jazz musicians. In 2019 he stole the show on Soweto Kinch’s The Black Peril album, and his work on Rachel Musson’s I Went This Way took that album to somewhere else entirely. All this feels like it has now been eclipsed by his debut album K(no)w Them, K(no)w Us.

