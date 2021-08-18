Cancel
Ex-Lawmaker acknowledges state investigation, denies any wrongdoing

By Joe Jordan
News Channel Nebraska
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a new and controversial Nebraska tax plan is formally rolled out, a former state lawmaker remains accused of breaking state rules while pushing the proposal. As News Channel Nebraska first reported, former State Senator Jim Smith is facing numerous questions, many stemming from a series of emails involving Smith, the Executive Director of Blueprint Nebraska, and a top aide to Governor Pete Ricketts.

