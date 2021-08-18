Cancel
How Walmart Employees Know When Customers Steal from the Self Check-Out Counter

By Coop
myq105.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA TikTok is going viral after a Walmart worker reveals that Walmart employees totally know when people try to steal from the self-check out counters. User @therealwalmartguy69 on TikTok took a video of what a Walmart worker sees on their end when customers opt in for the self-check out counter. On his handheld device, you can see the Walmart employee has a numbered amount of how many scans were done at a certain kiosk.

Comments / 0

 

