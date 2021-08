This post contains mild spoilers for Season 8 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Even before the nationwide protests and calls for police reform last year sparked by the horrific murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless other unarmed Black people who were killed by cops, Brooklyn Nine-Nine had to toe an awkward line as a sitcom set in an NYPD station. Making a workplace comedy about a group of people whose line of work happens to be rooted in decidedly unfunny circumstances like violent crime (and yes, the systemic racism and sexism in our criminal justice system that runs rampant to this day) is a tough needle to thread. But by the summer of 2020, the appeal of a show that paints the police as goofy, well-intentioned heroes who play harmless pranks on each other, worship Die Hard and sing Backstreet Boys songs during murder investigations had waned completely, and the show was called out by many for being “copaganda.”