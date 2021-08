Odd By Nature Brewing is located on Route 1 in Cape Neddick, Maine. They are known for their brews frequently inspired by sweets and sometimes, pop culture. Here in Maine, we've had some seriously hot days with more to come. You may have found yourself thinking or even uttering the words, "The sun sucks," as you can't find relief even while beachside. If that's you, Odd By Nature Brewing has the beer for you and 90s icons, Beavis and Butthead.