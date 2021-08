Gaming-Notebooks mit raytracingfähigen GPUs im Test. Gaming has experienced an upswing in times of pandemics: If you are always at home anyway, you can still play a little bit of gaming to compensate for after the home office working day. The problem: You weren’t alone with this idea. The new game consoles released in autumn 2020 are still not easy to get in stores or can only be pre-ordered due to immense demand. For PC gamers, the situation is different, but not necessarily better: Modern GPUs are also wonderfully suitable for mining crypto currencies such as Ethereum. There is also a wide gap between supply and demand here, so graphics cards are rare and only change hands at inflated prices.