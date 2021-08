Investing.com -- Investors on China’s biggest tech stocks going to the moon have been seriously burned in the last couple of months. Yet those fixated on the massive destruction of paper wealth (about $1 trillion, by most estimates) are probably missing the point. China’s Internet sector was riding for a fall, valuations had divorced themselves even further from reality than their U.S. equivalents, and the figures used to justify those valuations depended on a variety of sharp practices that any sensible government would have reined in long ago.