Essex Court Loses Another QC After Chinese Sanctions

By Meganne Tillay
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Essex Court Chambers barrister is set to leave the set for a rival after it was hit by Chinese sanctions earlier this year. Barrister Salim Moollan QC is set to join Brick Court Chambers in September, according to a person close to the matter. He is currently at Essex Court Chambers, which in March this year was hit by Chinese sanctions over its stance on alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region.

