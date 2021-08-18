Latest COVID-19 wave sweeps across local health region

All 13 counties in the Georgia Health Department’s North Central Health District, including Baldwin, are experiencing high rate spreads of the COVID-19’s Delta variant.

The North Central Health District includes 12 other counties — Macon-Bibb, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Putnam, Peach, Monroe, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson.

Dr. Sanford Duke, chief clinical officer for Atrium Health Navicent at The Medical Center in Macon, said this week that the only way to stop the spread of the disease is for everyone to get vaccinated.

“We need to get shots in arms,” Duke said.

As of Monday, 89,316 residents living in the North Central Health District had received the Moderna vaccine, according to state health officials. The number of those who have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine was much lower, however, with a number reported at 42,883.

A total of 3,967 residents had taken the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as of Monday.

The other available vaccine is by Pfizer, which only 151 residents within the North Central Health District have received.

Several residents living in the North Central Health District might not know what to do if they have been exposed to someone with the respiratory disease, now known to millions of people around the world as COVID-19.

Earlier this month, experts with the Georgia Department of Public Health put together helpful information to better educate residents on what they should do.

For those who have contracted the virus, symptoms could develop within two to 14 days after exposure.

“Unless precautions are taken, your health is at-risk, and other people may possibly contract this disease from you,” according to health experts.

If a person has contracted the virus, it could mean that person might receive a telephone call from someone with the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). In the event that happens, it’s important to talk with health experts in order to prevent the disease from spreading from person to person.

“It is very important for your own safety and for the safety of others that you monitor your health for 14 days from your last possible exposure to COVID-19,” according to DPH. “The time period that you must remain at home, avoid congregate settings and public activities, and practice social distancing will depend on your situation.”

Anyone who is exposed to COVID-19 and does not experience the most common symptoms of the disease, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, should quarantine at home.

Health officials urge anyone in that situation to monitor their own health during a 14-day period. The quarantine period should run from the last time you were in close contact with a sick person who later tested positive for COVID-19.

A person quarantining at home should check their temperature at least twice a day, and watch for symptoms of the disease at any time within a 14-day period.

“If you are unable to be tested for COVID-19 during your quarantine period, you may discontinue quarantine any day after day 10, if you do not experience any symptoms during your monitoring period,” according to DPH.

More than 5 million residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia. Forty-nine percent of Georgians are fully vaccinated and 9.2 vaccines have been administered statewide.