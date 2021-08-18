Public hearings slated on proposed property tax increase

The new county government building on North Columbia Street.

It's been several years since property taxes have been raised in Baldwin County, but that may soon change.

Government officials publicly have announced their intention to increase the property tax they plan to levy this year by 8.9% over the rollback millage rate.

Every year, the Baldwin County Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county.

“When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the (Baldwin County Board of Tax Assessors) is required by law to redetermine the value of such property and adjust the assessment,” county officials said in a recent press release. “When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.”

According to local government officials, inflation and supply chain issues have caused the cost of goods and services to increase substantially, thereby increasing the cost of providing public services.

“This, along with new state mandates for elections and public safety, requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate, therefore, before the Baldwin County Board of Commissioners may set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public the opportunity to express their opinions on the increase,” according to the press release.

The final decision will rest in the hands of the five-members that make up the Baldwin County Board of Commissioners.

Next week, commissioners will get an opportunity to hear feedback from residents on the proposed tax increase.

Three public hearings will be held so residents can provide feedback.

The first of those public hearings will take place at 10 a.m., while the second one is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23. A third and final public hearing, meanwhile, is set for 10 a.m. on Aug. 30. All three hearings will be held in the county commission meeting room on the second floor of the county government complex located at 1601 N. Columbia St.

The hearings will be open to the public.