Well, long time no see. I’ve been off on summer vacation enjoying our extended family and grand kiddos. My wife Paula and I are fortunate to have a place on Damariscotta Lake, and we made the most of it this past month. One of our super fun activities was to launch a giant inflatable, floating platform in the shape of a Unicorn. Our friends and family were instrumental in getting this enormous water toy blown up and launched. Scott brought his air compressor and did the lion’s share of the work. Others wore out their calves and thighs pumping air with a foot pedal. Together we managed to blow it up and launch it. This beast is so large it’s probably visible from outer space! A fair number of adults and kids can all climb aboard and share it at the same time. Check it out: a picture really is worth a thousand words.