'GMA' Fans Are in Shock After Seeing Michael Strahan's Surprising Fashion Transformation

Once one of the most feared pass rushers in the National Football League, Michael Strahan has settled into a comfortable post-football life. Michael Strahan was able to put his charm and charisma to use after his playing days came to an end. In a great success story, he’s turned himself into one of the most popular success stories in entertainment history. From “Good Morning America,” to co-hosting with Kelly Ripa, to Fox NFL Sundays, there is not much that Strahan hasn’t done. Strahan is currently the co-host of GMA along with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopolous. The big guy has also hosted a game show and has two daytime Emmy Awards wins in his television career.