'GMA' Fans Are in Shock After Seeing Michael Strahan's Surprising Fashion Transformation

By Kayla Keegan
womansday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Strahan appears to be having lots of fun playing dress up. In a recent Instagram post, the Good Morning America coanchor and former New York Giants football player traded in his fancy suits for something a little more country. Wearing a straw cowboy hat, blue camoflauge vest, navy muscle tee and gold-rimmed aviators, Michael struck a cool pose for the camera and made one thing clear — his new outfit is not an endorsement for the Dallas Cowboys, also known as his former NFL football team's rival.

