MSJHS Cross Country captures dual-meet victory

Coaches: Jennifer Fancher, head coach; Shea Barger, assistant coach. Returning starters, other key runners: Junior sophomore Averie Akin and sophomores Katie Harper and Hailey Tedder return to lead the girls’ team. Akin was the team’s top runner a year ago as a sophomore but was forced to miss the GHSA Region 8-AAAAA championship meet due to a COVID-related quarantine and thus missed out on qualifying for the state meet. Fancher said a pair of newcomers, freshmen Anna Carter and Hailey Parzanese are showing “great potential.” Meanwhile, the boys’ team returns all of its varsity runners, with brothers senior Austin Sigman and junior Luke Sigman leading the pack. Junior Liam Graham and sophomore Jacob Galamo are in their first year running cross country, but Fancher said they are showing “a lot of promise.”