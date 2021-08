The sister of a Great Neck South High School graduate who died from a rare form of cancer at 18 has spearheaded a fundraiser to try and create a playground in her honor. Rozalin Davoodnia Wise is the older sister of Roya Davoodnia, who died in May 2001 after a battle with Ewing’s sarcoma. Rozalin, in an interview, described Roya’s altruism, activeness in her school and community, and overall positive outlook on life.