Business Recovery From Pandemic Drives Focus On New Consumer Behaviors In Data Findings From CX Leader ONR

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies that adapt to changing needs of customers will recover more rapidly and be better positioned to sustain growth than competitors. ONR, a leader in transforming the customer experience (CX) for Fortune 500 companies today has shared new data highlighting how consumers, and thus businesses have pivoted successfully acting on key learnings measured during the pandemic that will impact commercial relationships in a post-COVID-19 world.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Data#Cx#Martech Interview#Digital Remedy Onr#Adobe#Mcdonald S#Mcdonald
Softwaremartechseries.com

Worthix Unveils Advanced, AI-Based Customer Insight Capabilities With Worthix 2.0 Platform

By extracting deeper, more nuanced data, the Worthix 2.0 Platform and embedded Worthix Decision Lab™ enables companies to elevate their understanding of customer expectations, perceptions and purchasing decisions. Worthix, the first and only conversation-based AI technology tool for customer decision intelligence able to power one-on-one conversations with customers in any...
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

JotForm Releases 2021 Mobile Data Report To Share Compelling Pandemic Data

JotForm’s Mobile Data Report reveals insights on how today’s digital transformation and the COVID-19 pandemic have increased workplace reliance on mobile devices. JotForm, a leading online form software provider, published a Mobile Data Report that covers mobile device usage, how mobile data collection supports workplaces, industries that have increased mobile data collection and recommendations on how to use mobile forms and apps for data collection.
Grocery & Supermaketmartechseries.com

New Acosta Report Details the Evolving Impact of COVID-19 on Consumer Behavior

Research finds about 45% of consumers increased online grocery shopping during COVID-19, with 30% shopping less in-store. Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services provider in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, today released its latest COVID-19 Shopper Insights report, COVID-19 Shopper Insights: Which Habits Are Sticking? The report examines pandemic-related shopping behaviors that are continuing to impact the CPG industry as COVID-19 evolves. According to Acosta’s research, about 45% of consumers have increased their online grocery shopping and reduced trips to traditional CPG channels since pre-pandemic, indicating convenience and safety remain important considerations for consumers.
Retailmartechseries.com

Undertone Launches its ‘Shoppable High Impact’ Technology Solution, Enabling Consumers To Add Products To Retailers’ Carts From Directly Within Ads

-In partnership with SmartCommerce, the Click2Cart-enabled capability allows shoppers to utilize a single click-to-cart function, providing advertisers with consistently updated data on consumer purchases. -“The activation process was simple, and we love how easy it is for users to shop our products from directly within the ad,” reports Centro. Undertone,...
Softwaremartechseries.com

SiteSpect Empowers Marketers With Several New Product Enhancements

SiteSpect’s Visual Editor enables you to design, A/B test, personalize, and optimize the customer experience without any knowledge of coding languages. Today, SiteSpect added to its suite of world-class optimization and personalization solutions with their Enhanced Visual Editor. The new feature set, geared mainly towards Marketers, provides non-technical users with a number of powerful A/B testing and personalization capabilities. Included is a new color-picker, advanced hyperlinking, collaboration tools, and a heavily-expanded set of functionality for adding and changing page elements.
Economymartechseries.com

Marketers Use Surveys to Measure, Track, and Optimize Previously Hard-to-track Channels

Spot Trender, a leader in advertising testing and consumer insights, partnered with Bottle Rocket and Eicoff to launch a research study on customer acquisition and retention. Bottle Rocket is a leading experience consultancy that provides business strategy, product, design, and technology services that drive business resuts and solve unmet needs. Eicoff is a full-service performance advertising agency that leverages the power of television and audio to drive conversion and grow sales. Both organizations are a part of Ogilvy Experience.
Technologymartechseries.com

Neustar and Dynata Partner to Power People-Based Marketing Free of the Risks of Data Deprecation

Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, today announced a partnership with Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data and insights platform. Dynata provides Neustar Second-Party Data Marketplace clients direct access to an extensive library of fully permissioned, first-party survey data covering the unique habits, preferences, and attitudes of over 62 million consumers worldwide. When combined with Neustar’s expansive consumer data and identity graph, Dynata’s consumer research data provides marketers with the audience insight and reach they need to improve marketing’s impact on sales and customer experience.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Yieldmo’s Smart Exchange Integrates with LiveRamp, Enabling Best-in-Class Insights with Addressability

Yieldmo Will Support Targeting on LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution. Integration Will Make Publisher Traffic More Addressable, and Enable Marketers to Connect with Their Audiences on Higher-Quality Native Inventory. LiveRamp® the leading data connectivity platform, announced it has completed an integration with Yieldmo, the SMART Exchange that increases the value of...
Economymartechseries.com

Nostra Raises Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Its Next-Generation Conversion Optimization Software

Round Led by NOMO Ventures, Pilot House Ventures, OnDeck Fund, and other significant investors in the private-placement round. The successful financing marks a new milestone on Nostra’s journey to becoming the next-generation conversion optimization platform of choice for marketers and website builders. Artificial Intelligence (AI) optimization is the next frontier for marketers to realize critical acceleration technology that improves both conversions and revenue while eliminating manual marketing processes. Nostra AI software meets these demands with maximized automation, better conversions, no impact on page load time and relief from manual marketing tasks.
Marketsmartechseries.com

Total Expert and 6 Solutions Announce Integration to Accelerate Broker and Loan Officer Recruitment

Wholesale and retail lenders leverage 6 Solutions data within Total Expert to improve broker and loan officer recruitment and engagement strategies. Total Expert, the customer experience platform purpose-built for banks and lenders, announced the integration of mortgage market data and analytics platform 6 Solutions, a housing and banking data startup transforming how banks and lenders make strategic growth decisions. The integration empowers lenders with the data and engagement tools needed to find, attract, and retain mortgage brokers and loan officers.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

LTK Holiday Shopper Study Finds Influencers To Be The Most Impactful Drivers of Online Purchases

New research helps brands understand the secrets to success this holiday season. While there are signs that the commercial impacts of Covid-19 are improving and the economy is starting to rev again, many brand marketers are faced with how to balance general societal optimism with the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic’s impact on shopping behaviors this holiday season.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Aventri Partners with Brandlive and Its Greenroom to Deliver TV-Like Virtual, Hybrid Events

Producing standout virtual and hybrid events is easier now, thanks to a partnership announced today between event management software (EMS) leader Aventri and live video solutions platform Brandlive and its Greenroom® technology. Marketing Technology News:MarTech Interview with Urvish Vashi, Chief Operating Officer, HighRadius. “This partnership deepens our ability to serve...
Businessmartechseries.com

transcosmos Sets Up “Brand Operations inc.,” a New Company that Offers Brand Operations Services that Measure, Visualize and Operate Consumer Brand Experience

Transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has set up a new company “Brand Operations inc.” The new company launched its business in August, 2021. Given that digital channels have become the foundation of consumer communications, brands today can measure changes in consumer behavior as actual data. This has ushered in a new era, enabling brands to manage a diverse range of brand experiences – both online and offline – based on statistics. Building on cutting-edge tools and marketing methods, the new company, Brand Operation will measure and visualize consumer behavioral changes, and offer brand operations services that manage and operate consumer brand experience.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Flytxt Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Telcos’ Marketing Agility with Its AI/ML Applications

Flytxt’s AI solutions aid rapid decision making and contextualize interactions to help telcos take customer engagement to the next level. Frost & Sullivan recognizes Flytxt with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award for its artificial intelligence (AI) in telecom marketing. As the telecommunications industry transitioned from rule-based to augmented/autonomous marketing, Flytxt adapted its technology using AI, data analytics, and machine learning (ML) to enable hyper-personalization at scale.
Economymartechseries.com

What Does it Take to Deliver a Great Customer Experience?

Customer Experience Drives Customer Loyalty: Here are a few basic fundamentals to keep in mind. Customer experience is a priority for most leading businesses, some of the most successful brands have been able to gain traction and market share a lot faster in their segments solely because of their focus on enabling a seamless customer journey and well-planned customer experience strategy.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Komprise Survey Finds IT Leaders Lack Insights for Hybrid Cloud Unstructured Data Management

56% of Enterprises Want to Store More Data in the Cloud, But Questions of Where & When Remain as Better Visibility is Top Priority. Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven data management as a service, announced the results of new research: “Komprise 2021 State of Unstructured Data Management Report.” The third-party survey examines the challenges and opportunities with unstructured data in the enterprise with responses from 300 storage IT decision makers at companies in the United States and in the UK.
Softwaremartechseries.com

TransUnion Introduces TruAudience Marketing Solutions to Power Privacy-Centric Identity and Data Capabilities for Omnichannel Advertising

Solution suite is a culmination of TransUnion capabilities and roll-up of Tru Optik, Signal Digital and TruSignal Acquisitions. TransUnion unveiled the launch of its TruAudience® solutions to provide a foundation of trust on which businesses build future-proofed identity and data capabilities. With insight into 98% of U.S. adults and more...

