Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

'Breathe': Joyce Carol Oates' look at love, loss and the mourning after

By Mark Athitakis
Newsday
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce Carol Oates dedicated her new novel, "Breathe," to her second husband, Charles Gross, who died in 2019. The overlaps between the novel and reality are impossible to miss. Like Oates, the lead character of "Breathe," Michaela, is a successful writer and teacher. And she's mourning the death of her husband, Gerard, who, like Gross, was a neuroscientist. Michaela's anguish is intense from the start, as she observes Gerard on his deathbed: "Pleading in desperation," she writes. "In childish hope, unreason. Begging your husband Breathe! Don't stop breathing!"

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Carol Oates
Person
Joan Didion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#Skull#Cambridge#Pueblo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Entertainmentghostcultmag.com

Ghost Cult Mourns the Loss of Writer Mathew Davies

We are terribly saddened by the news today that our beloved veteran scribe Mathew Davies has passed away after a long illness. He was 49. The news was shared by his wonderful wife Susan and many members of the music community and friends shared an outpouring of sadness, fond memories, and love for him on social media following the news. Mat was well known and respected in the music community working for magazines and websites as a thoughtful reviewer, and an editor with a brilliant mind when it came to a vast world of music history, not just rock, or metal. One of the longest tenured members of Ghost Cult, dating back to our origins as a magazine, Mat was promoted to Senior Editor for Europe for Ghost Cult from 2016 to 2017 and helped drive our process for features coverage and reviews for a time. Words can’t really do him justice, but he was a proud son of Wales, supremely gifted with words, kind, and loved music and life fiercely with a boundless sense of optimism few could match. He could talk to you for hours about a band over a pint, which is how we’d like to best remember him. In his 2020 tribute to late Rush drummer Neil Peart, Mat wrote “You were the best of us…” These very same words could easily be applied to him as well. We send our deepest condolences out to his family and friends at this difficult time.
Books & Literaturelargeheartedboy.com

J. Ashley-Smith's Playlist for His Novel "Ariadne, I Love You"

In the Book Notes series, authors create and discuss a music playlist that relates in some way to their recently published book. Previous contributors include Jesmyn Ward, Lauren Groff, Bret Easton Ellis, Celeste Ng, T.C. Boyle, Dana Spiotta, Amy Bloom, Aimee Bender, Roxane Gay, and many others. J. Ashley-Smith's novel...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Teen Vogue

Her Name Is Not Honey Boo Boo

Just shy of her 16th birthday, Alana Thompson, a public high schooler, is saving to buy her first car, has dreams of being a neonatal nurse, and is trying to get straight A's. She works after school and on weekends, and spends time going to the pool and the mall with her sister and niece.
TV & VideosPopculture

Hoda Kotb Shares Bittersweet Farewell to 'Today' Co-Star That Has Fans Emotional

The cast and crew of the Today show just bid an emotional farewell to one of their own. During Monday morning’s episode, co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager led a "bittersweet" goodbye to Joanne LaMarca, who has served as executive producer on Today with Hoda & Jenna for years. The bittersweet moment even sparked some tears from fans, who were quick to send messages of support and well wishes as LaMarca embarks on her next adventure.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

Watch: "Honey Boo Boo" May Return to the Pageant World. Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is putting everything out in the open. Ahead of her 16th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 28, the reality TV star was the subject of a Teen Vogue feature published on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The piece involved a glamorous photo shoot, in addition to a personal interview in which the teen got candid about the people in her life, including June "Mama June" Shannon.
Newark, NJPosted by
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Homeless Man Gave His Last Piece of Bread to a Lost Boy, and the Next Day He Woke up Rich – Story of the Day

A homeless man shared his last meal with a boy he had never met before, and the next day, he woke to a new life and a new beginning. John was wasting away. He was an old man in his late sixties and lived in a large mansion that had been his family's for several generations. It boasted ten rooms, all equipped with bath suites and toilets, and it was located in a beautiful neighborhood.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Copeland’s SHOCKING Delivery!

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease things are heating up on the Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) front. Viewers of the CBS soap know that the heavily pregnant surrogate has been missing for weeks. So far there have been no leads in her disappearance. However, that all changed when Ben ‘Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) spots a clue. While the police follow up on Stitch’s lead, Mariah appears to have contractions. Nevertheless, she knows it is too soon. It could be false labor. Or is it the real thing? Y&R spoilers for the week of August 30 to September 3 reveal Mariah will go into labor but she won’t be alone. Who will be there to help her bring Bowie into the world?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Salma Hayek stuns in poolside selfie from exotic destination

Salma Hayek sparked a huge fan reaction last week when she shared a picture of herself in character in the upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals, but on Sunday she was back to her usual self – and fans were delighted. "#sundayvibes #domingo," the Hollywood star captioned a picture of herself in...
TV & Videosdaytimeconfidential.com

Camryn Grimes Discusses The Young And The Restless' Kidnapping Culprit

The Young and the Restless' Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has been locked away, but who kidnapped her? Grimes discussed the abduction and the culprit in a chat with TV Insider. Could Abby's (Melissa Ordway) mother-in-law Nina (Tricia Cast) be behind the crime? Grimes mused:. I’ve worked with Tricia a little bit...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon stuns in dreamy beach photo on last day of vacation

Reese Witherspoon marked her last day of the summer holidays by posting an envy-inducing picture of herself on Instagram. The actress shared a stunning photo showing her in a wrap dress by her brand Draper James, flat sandals, and sunglasses as she sipped a cocktail whilst sat in a sofa chair just by the ocean.
San Antonio, TXchronicle99.com

San Antonio is Mourning The Loss of a Famous TV Legend

Bob Rogers was the KENS 5’s longest-serving news director. KENS 5 was one of the highest-rated CBS stations in the country under his leadership. On August 17, 2021, he died at the age of 87. Heart failure complications were listed as the cause of death. On a date to be...
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

RHONJ: What Happened To Teresa Guidice's Cousin Rosie?

Fans of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" know three things to be true when it comes to the Italian reality stars: they fight hard, they love harder, and NOBODY messes with family. These sentiments especially ring true for a fan-favorite alumni of "RHONJ," AKA Rosie Pierri. Rosie dynamically joined the cast as a guest during Season 3 of "RHONJ" in 2011, where she was introduced as Kathy Wakile's sister and cousin to Joe Gorga and Teresa Guidice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy