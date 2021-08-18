Cancel
Uizard Raises $15M in Series A Funding Led by Global ScaleUp Investor Insight Partners

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew funding will advance company’s mission to democratize design by making key hires to scale its AI-powered platform. Copenhagen-based Uizard, the world’s first AI-powered digital design assistant for non-designers, announced that it has raised $15 million in Series A funding led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, with participation from Mariano Suarez-Battan, CEO and Co-Founder of Mural, and existing investors byFounders, LDV Capital and av8 Ventures. Uizard will use the funding to grow its marketing and commercial teams and hire new talent globally, with a focus on Europe.

MarketsCoinDesk

Taiwan’s XREX Blockchain Firm Raises $17M in Funding Round Led by CDIB Capital

“Originally we were targeting only $5 million to $8 million, which would give us enough of a buffer to cushion any COVID-caused uncertainty and to have enough revenue to do a Series A,” said Huang. “But traction continued to grow, and investors were very supportive, so we became oversubscribed and decided to increase the round size.”
Economythepaypers.com

Japan-based CADDi raises USD 73 million Series B funding

B2B ordering and supply platform in the manufacturing and procurement industry, CADDi, has raised a USD 73 million Series B round, according to TechCrunch. CADDi helps both procurement (demand side) and manufacturing facilities (supply side) by aggregating and rebalancing supply and demand via its automated calculation system for manufacturing costs and databases of fabrication facilities across Japan. The company’s funding round was co-led by Globis Capital Partners and World Innovation Lab (WiL), with participation from existing investors DCM and Global Brain. Six new investors also have joined the round including Arena Holdings, DST Global, Minerva Growth Partners, Tybourne Capital Management, JAFCO Group, and SBI Investment.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Worthix Unveils Advanced, AI-Based Customer Insight Capabilities With Worthix 2.0 Platform

By extracting deeper, more nuanced data, the Worthix 2.0 Platform and embedded Worthix Decision Lab™ enables companies to elevate their understanding of customer expectations, perceptions and purchasing decisions. Worthix, the first and only conversation-based AI technology tool for customer decision intelligence able to power one-on-one conversations with customers in any...
Economymartechseries.com

Tango Raises $5.7M Seed Round To Launch Workflow Intelligence Platform And Transform Documentation

Tango reimagines documentation to drive continuous collaboration and improvement. Tango, the leading workflow intelligence platform that streamlines the process of creating documentation, announced it raised $5.7M in seed funding. Wing Venture Capital led the seed funding round of $5.7M with participation from General Catalyst, GSV Ventures, Outsiders Fund, and Red...
Technologymartechseries.com

ON24 Receives Industry Acknowledgements for Innovation and Growth

MarTech Breakthrough names ON24 the best event management platform and leading independent research firm identifies ON24 as a growth stage B2B content engagement solution. ON24 announced it received two industry acknowledgments for the company’s continued innovation and growth as a category leader. The ON24 Digital Experience Platform was named the “Best Overall Event Management Platform” by MarTech Breakthrough as part of their annual awards recognizing the best companies, technologies, products, and services for sales, marketing, and advertising. Also, Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, recently included ON24 as a growth stage company in the content engagement solutions market for ON24 Engagement Hub, a central destination for audiences to get engaging, dynamic live and on-demand content when they need it.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor Interest

GPF physically backed gold ETC has the lowest TCO on the market, while research highlights European pension funds expect to increase their allocation to gold. ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / The Global Palladium Fund (GPF), which offers the world's largest range of physically backed metal exchange traded commodities (ETCs), has today reduced the total expense ratio (TER) of its gold ETC from 0.145% to 0.12%. This means it has the lowest charges and total cost of ownership of any physically backed gold ETC in the world.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $3.9 Billion Global Market for Cloud Field Service Management by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Field Service Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
AdvocacyPosted by
pymnts

Bungalow To Raise $75M In Series C Funding

Roommate marketplace Bungalow on Tuesday (Aug. 24) announced that it’s planning to raise $75 million in Series C funding. Deer Park Road is leading this round of fundraising, with participation from existing investors Atomic, Founders Fund, Coatue, Khosla Ventures and others. The round will bring Bungalow’s total funding to more than $150 million.
Businessmartechseries.com

Blueshift Announces Global Expansion

Blueshift, the leading AI-Powered Customer Data Platform, today announced the expansion of its SmartHub Customer Data Platform (CDP) in Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions, adding to its proven success in North America. The company appointed two highly experienced executives, Stuart Gordon and Sumit Ramchandani to lead the expansion into Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) respectively. Additionally, Blueshift is launching an option for customers to host their data on European soil, further enabling customers to be compliant with the evolving privacy and security frameworks. The expansion to these new regions comes on the heels of Blueshift’s $30M Series C financing round earlier this year.
Economymartechseries.com

Nostra Raises Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Its Next-Generation Conversion Optimization Software

Round Led by NOMO Ventures, Pilot House Ventures, OnDeck Fund, and other significant investors in the private-placement round. The successful financing marks a new milestone on Nostra’s journey to becoming the next-generation conversion optimization platform of choice for marketers and website builders. Artificial Intelligence (AI) optimization is the next frontier for marketers to realize critical acceleration technology that improves both conversions and revenue while eliminating manual marketing processes. Nostra AI software meets these demands with maximized automation, better conversions, no impact on page load time and relief from manual marketing tasks.
Businessmartechseries.com

Cribl Raises $200M in Series C Funding on Traction with Global Enterprise Customers, Vision to Unlock Value of all Observability Data

Cribl, the leading Observability Pipeline company, today announced it raised $200 million in new Series C funding led by Greylock and Redpoint Ventures, joined by new investor IVP, existing investors Sequoia and CRV, and with strategic investment from Citi Ventures and CrowdStrike. This Series C funding brings Cribl’s total funding to $254 million, coming on the heels of sizable deals with large enterprise customers including FINRA, Rivian, and Cox Automotive.
Marketsmartechseries.com

Total Expert and 6 Solutions Announce Integration to Accelerate Broker and Loan Officer Recruitment

Wholesale and retail lenders leverage 6 Solutions data within Total Expert to improve broker and loan officer recruitment and engagement strategies. Total Expert, the customer experience platform purpose-built for banks and lenders, announced the integration of mortgage market data and analytics platform 6 Solutions, a housing and banking data startup transforming how banks and lenders make strategic growth decisions. The integration empowers lenders with the data and engagement tools needed to find, attract, and retain mortgage brokers and loan officers.
Businessmartechseries.com

Performance Marketer DFO Global Elevates Niek Tijsen to VP, Product Development

DFO Global Performance Commerce, an industry-leading performance marketing and eCommerce company, announced that Niek Tijsen has been promoted to Vice President, Product Development. Tijsen was previously a partner relations manager, where he spent the last 2.5 years growing relationships with traffic sources(Google and Taboola) and independent marketing affiliates. Marketing Technology...
Businessmartechseries.com

Kochava and Tinuiti Partner to Ensure Growth for Clients in a Privacy-First World

Tinuiti is now recognized as a Kochava Authorized Agency Partner, deepening their commitment to future-proofing brands in a changing landscape. Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omni-channel attribution and measurement, today announced Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing firm across the Triopoly of Google, Facebook, and Amazon, as a new Kochava Authorized Agency Partner to enable growth marketing for brands.
Businessmediapost.com

WPP Acquires AI Specialist Satalia, Aligns It With WT Commerce

WPP has acquired AI specialist Satalia for an undisclosed sum. The company was founded in 2008 by Daniel Hulme, who remains CEO. He’s also been named Chief AI Officer of WPP and will work closely with WPP agencies to promote AI capabilities across the company and help shape the firm’s AI strategy, including R&D, AI ethics, partnerships, talent and products.
Softwareaithority.com

CloudBlue Included In Recent Independent Research Firm Reports

The Company Was Included in Categories Including Technology Ecosystem Management and B2B SAAS Recurring Billing Management. CloudBlue, a leading cloud ecosystem technology company, announced it has been recognized in two research reports by Forrester Research, a global research and advisory firm. The company was named in categories including technology ecosystem management and B2B SaaS recurring billing management. We believe the research reports signal the importance of ecosystem and recurring billing management tools for the future of the As a Service economy.
Businessmartechseries.com

Integral Ad Science Accelerates Product Innovation with Top Engineering Appointments

Names Song Du as SVP Product Engineering and Gerald Mui as VP of Data Engineering. Integral Ad Science, a global leader in digital media quality, announced the appointment of two new senior leaders to drive its engineering efforts and accelerate innovation. Gerald Mui has joined the company as VP of Data Engineering and Song Du will join as SVP, Product Engineering effective September 1, 2021. Based in New York, both will report directly to IAS Chief Technology Officer, Tony Lucia.
Businessthepaypers.com

OPay raises USD 400 mln in funding round led by SoftBank

Opay, a Nigeria-based digital payments company, has concluded a USD 400 mln funding round led by UK-based venture capital company SoftBank Vision Fund. OPay, an Africa-focused digital payment startup founded by a Chinese entrepreneur, reports it has secured USD 400 million in its latest funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, valuing it at USD 2 billion.

