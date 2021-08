Here is a quick Shady Park improvements update. We are currently waiting on asphalt to be placed on both the walking path and the parking lot. Unfortunately, the contractor has been unable to get to this project over the past three weeks, though they are currently scheduled for Monday, the 23rd of August. Once the asphalt is completed, we will have two small connectors to pour in concrete that will connect the parking area to the walking path, and the walking path to the pavilion.