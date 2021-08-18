Cancel
Baby boomer applicants plunge, as Gen Z surges. But where are they applying?

By R. Dallon Adams
TechRepublic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report parses out application rates across state lines as well as job opening and hiring trends. Turns out, companies are hiring but applicants are few and far between. After a year filled with layoffs and hiring freezes due to the coronavirus pandemic, hiring activity has been on the rise in recent months. At the same time, a tight labor market and speculated Great Resignation also complicate staffing and recruiting for companies. On Wednesday, iCIMS released its latest monthly workforce report for August, highlighting application rates across state lines as well as job opening and hiring trends.

