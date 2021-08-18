Cancel
Joslyn set to close for renovations, yet still has much to offer

Cover picture for the articleThe Joslyn Art Museum is one of Omaha’s greats. The massive, rose-hued blocks of marble and Art Deco style make the building itself as much of a work of art as any painting found inside. The museum’s various galleries and collections have always shown the ever-changing nature of art, and with a newly announced 42,000-square-foot expansion, the iconic building will as well. Such an addition will require a hefty amount of work to implement, however—so the museum will close its doors to visitors from May 2022 until 2024, while continuing its curation and preservation efforts.

