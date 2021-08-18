Cancel
Queens, NY

VIDEO: Hate-filled teen tears down, stomps on LGBTQ rainbow flag in Queens

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
A hate-filled teen yanked down and stomped on an LGBTQ rainbow flag proudly displayed outside a Queens home, surveillance footage released by police shows.

A callous chum happily recorded the vandalism on his cell phone after the pair rolled up on a moped to the home on 190th St. near 75th Ave. in Fresh Meadows about 5:40 p.m. Aug. 3., cops said.

One of the teens got off the moped and pulled down the rainbow flag hanging outside the home, the video shows.

He threw it on the ground and stomped on it three times before running back to his friend, who was recording the incident.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the duo and tracking them down. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

