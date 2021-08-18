Cancel
Port Angeles, WA

Autumn dreams: Plan a fall trip to the Olympic Peninsula

By Western Washington Toyota Dealers
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis road trip moves in a counterclockwise direction along US-101 through quaint towns, past spectacular seashores and mountain ranges, and through temperate rainforest. While summer is one of the most popular times to visit the Olympic Peninsula, you’ll likely be battling with out-of-state visitors for space on the roads and in hotels. Autumn affords more space, quiet, and a misty, moody atmosphere well-suited to the shifting color landscape.

www.seattletimes.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Peninsula#Autumn#Olympic National Park#Oak Table#Toga#Marine Sanctuary#Olympic Coast National#Onp#Unesco
