Autumn dreams: Plan a fall trip to the Olympic Peninsula
This road trip moves in a counterclockwise direction along US-101 through quaint towns, past spectacular seashores and mountain ranges, and through temperate rainforest. While summer is one of the most popular times to visit the Olympic Peninsula, you’ll likely be battling with out-of-state visitors for space on the roads and in hotels. Autumn affords more space, quiet, and a misty, moody atmosphere well-suited to the shifting color landscape.www.seattletimes.com
