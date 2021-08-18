Canton residents awake to debris covering roadways after Pigeon River flooding, mudslides
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The remnants of the Tropical Depression Fred struck across the western North Carolina region Tuesday bringing catastrophic flooding and mudslides. In Haywood County, a State of Emergency was declared as crews scrambled to rescue residents along the Pigeon River as a flood wave moved downstream. Nearly 9-inches of rain was reported, with a life-threatening flood wave running down the Pigeon River through Canton, Clyde and into Lake Waterville at around 8:30 p.m.my40.tv
