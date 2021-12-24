ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How Netflix is changing the global entertainment industry

By Ashley Rodriguez
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYe0R_0bV9Gpq000
  • Netflix is writing the playbook for global entertainment.
  • The streaming company reshaped the market for content and transformed its business in the process.
  • It's exploring areas including video games for its next frontier.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Since Netflix began its worldwide expansion in 2016, the streaming service has rewritten the playbook for global entertainment — from TV to film, and, soon, video games.

Hollywood used to exports most global hit series and movies. Now, thanks to Netflix's investments in international TV and film, programming like South Korea's "Squid Game," Spain's "Money Heist," and France's "Lupin" are finding massive audiences around the world.

Netflix figured out that to thrive on an international stage it needed both US mass-market programming like "Stranger Things," as well as local content that could win over viewers in specific markets (and produce breakout hits).

The strategy helped the streaming service grow its customer base to 214 million global paid subscribers, as of September.

Its momentum is also reinvigorating production in places like Germany, Mexico, and India, as companies like Amazon, Disney, WarnerMedia, and Apple follow Netflix's lead.

Netflix has reoriented its leadership around its new global model.

The streaming company, cofounded by tech entrepreneur Reed Hastings, promoted content chief Ted Sarandos to co-CEO in 2020, which cemented the status of content within the organization. Meanwhile, Bela Bajaria, who had been in charge of international non-English TV, took the reins of the overall TV business, and product chief Greg Peters took on additional duties as COO, including streamlining how global teams work together. Peters also hired a new talent chief with international experience, former PepsiCo executive Sergio Ezama, to lead Netflix's global workforce.

The company has also formed an elite team of 23 interdisciplinary execs to help make its biggest decisions. Known internally as the "Lstaff " — the "L" stands for leadership — the group sits between the company's officers and its larger executive staff of vice presidents and above, who are called the "Estaff."

Netflix's growth has made it a desirable place to work in recent years, as well, despite some of the tests its corporate culture has faced as it's grown. Public US work-visa data shows that Netflix, which says its pays staffers "market value," has offered six-figure annual base salaries for lots of roles in engineering, content, marketing, finance, and more.

Netflix is searching for its next frontier

Still, Netflix is facing more competition than ever from an influx of rivals that are learning to play its game.

Nearly every major media company, from Disney to WarnerMedia, now runs a streaming service. Their platforms are stockpiled with tentpole movies and TV shows that used to only be found in theaters or on linear TV, and their libraries now rival Netflix's.

The competition is pushing the streaming giant to keep evolving.

Netflix recently expanded into podcasting and even started peddling merchandise for series like "Squid Game" and "The Witcher."

The company is also bringing video games into its mobile streaming app.

It hired in July Facebook's former head of Reality Labs, Mike Verdu, as its vice president of game development, and has been hiring for other video-game-related jobs.

The streamer plans to approach gaming like it did movies and TV shows. It's starting slowly. It's commissioning and licensing mobile games, some of which are based on existing franchises like "Stranger Things." Then, it plans to experiment with other kinds of video-game storytelling, like it did with its original series.

"Maybe someday we'll see a game that spawns a film or a series," Peters told investors in July. "That would be an amazing place to get to and really see the rich interplay between these sort of different forms of entertainment."

Here's a list of our recent coverage of how Netflix is disrupting facets of the entertainment industry:

The Netflix effect on global TV:

  • Netflix's Q3 subscriber growth was fueled by the Asia-Pacific market. Exclusive traffic data shows how hits like 'Squid Game' drove engagement.
  • A Netflix slide deck shows how it's trying to fix lofty problems in personalization like over-inflating a show's popularity and how to measure goals like 'joy'

On filmmaking:

Netflix's evolving business model and corporate structure:

  • An internal Netflix meeting meant for senior staffers played a role in the streamer's recent clash with employees. Here's what happens at the quarterly reviews.
  • Netflix's global TV boss Bela Bajaria is shaking up the content division, making new hires and big promotions. Meet her team.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘One Ordinary Day’ Succeeds as Calling Card for Korean Streamer Coupang Play

New TV drama “One Ordinary Day,” a Korean adaptation of 2008 BBC series “Criminal Justice,” is just one way that newcomer Coupang Play is pushing its way into South Korea’s ultra-competitive video streaming scene. The market is currently led by Netflix, with Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus as newcomers. The international powerhouses rub up against established local players including Wavve, Watcha, Tving and Seezn. Coupang Play was launched in December 2020, by e-commerce unicorn Coupang, which has outshone its role model Amazon by offering 24-hour delivery for many goods. The OTT service is offered as a benefit valued at $2.40 (KRW2,900)...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Hastings
Person
Ted Sarandos
TechRadar

How to watch A Very British Scandal online for free from anywhere

Blueprint Pictures return after 2018’s acclaimed A Very English Scandal with a similarly titled miniseries for the BBC. Starring the Emmy Award-winning Claire Foy (The Crown) and BAFTA-nominated Paul Bettany (Avengers: Age of Ultron), it’s a lavish “ripped from the headlines” drama that focuses on the Duke and Duchess of Argyll’s highly publicised divorce. You won’t want to miss it, so keep reading below for how to watch A Very British Scandal online this Christmas for FREE.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Streaming Wars: 5 Things to Watch in 2022

For streaming platforms, it will nearly be all about content in 2022. In 2021, movie studios accelerated their move to streaming services as a distribution outlet for their movies as opposed to a traditional theatrical release. That trend may reverse a little in 2022, but a ton of original content -- including many movies that would have once gone to theaters first -- are being released on streaming platforms either at the same time as they debut in theaters or without a theatrical release at all.
NFL
asapland.com

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Netflix

Netflix, a streaming service that provides its users with access to many movies and television shows, is one way to watch anime. The service has a great selection of anime titles, including new and old releases. Some of the older titles include Devilman Crybaby and A Silent Voice. Some newer...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment Industry#Streaming Tv#Vice Presidents#Warnermedia#Non English#Coo#Pepsico
Time Out Global

New Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in January 2022

2022 already? The beginning of the year is an exciting time for film and television, with the Golden Globes slated for early January followed by the Oscars in March. It’s an equally special time for Netflix, as the streaming platform readies itself for another big year of buzz-worthy acquisitions and original productions.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Aranyak’ Team Unpacks the Nordic Noir From India That is a Global Hit for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

“Aranyak,” the Indian noir series that began streaming Dec. 10, has emerged as a global hit for Netflix. It bowed at No. 1 in India and Bangladesh and is in the top 10 in 13 countries, including Bahrain, U.A.E., Singapore and New Zealand. The contemporary series is set in the fictitious forest-surrounded town of Sirona in the Himalayan foothills. The protagonists are Kasturi Dogra, a police officer, wife and mother who is planning to take a year’s leave of absence in order to devote more time to her family and her marriage, which is on the rocks; her replacement, Angad Malik,...
WORLD
Variety

Nagarjuna, Sarath Kumar in Star Studded Disney Plus Hotstar Telugu-Language Line Up

Leading Indian streamer Disney Plus Hotstar has revealed a star-studded line up for its initial foray into Telugu-language programming. The Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language entertainment industries are the most prolific content producers in India. Top Telugu star Nagarjuna will host “BiggBoss Live,” the Telugu version of “Big Brother.” As previously announced, Sarath Kumar, Jagapathi Babu and Naveen Chandra headline familial infighting series “Parampara,” written by Hari Yelleti, directed by Krishna Vijay L and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni of ​​Arka Mediaworks Production (“Baahubali”). Bank robbery show “9 hours,” directed by Krish, stars Tarak Ratna and Ajay; “Jhansi,”...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Netflix: The 33 best documentaries to watch

Netflix's documentary selection is incredible. True crime, history, sports... it's got it all. Almost too much. To the point where it's overwhelming. you don't want to get caught in the endless scroll we've created the following list. Broken down by genre, here are our favourite documentaries on Netflix. Good luck and happy watching!
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Our Choice of 2021: Indian films that impressed us, but not the OTT audience

Come December, newsrooms get down to the routine of preparing 'year-end list' almost with a Pavlovian proclivity. For, it is an exercise probably as old as journalism. The best and worst of what happened in the ending year is the general gist of these lists that are prepared across journalistic beats.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'The Matrix Resurrections': Where It's Streaming, When It's in Theaters & Where to Watch the Original Trilogy Right Now

“Everything that has a beginning has an end." Everything, that is, but franchise filmmaking. That means it's time to get your mind blown once again because The Matrix is back with a new movie for the first time since the original trilogy came to a close in 2003 - and so are the key players. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss make their return as Neo and Trinity in The Matrix Resurrections, alongside franchise co-creator Lana Wachowski back in the director's chair.
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

Business Insider

339K+
Followers
22K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy