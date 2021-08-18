Many San Diego County school districts return to in-person instruction on Wednesday

Several school districts in San Diego County will welcome kids back to school on Wednesday. For many kids, it will be their first time back in a full-time, in-person classroom in about a year and a half.

Some of these school districts include Vista Unified, Alpine Union, Dehesa, Lemon Grove, Spencer Valley, San Pasqual Union, and Santee.

Poway Unified will also welcome students back on Wednesday. According to the district, 98% of students and their families opted to go back to school full-time in-person, while the remaining families chose a virtual option with “Connect Academy” or independent study.

According to the district’s COVID-19 community dashboard, 11 people total in the Poway Unified School District tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2021. That includes both students and staff members.

The district said classrooms will be well-ventilated, there will be handwashing stations throughout campus, and that custodians will diligently clean high-touch surfaces at school. Plexiglass dividers are available for students and teachers that would feel more comfortable with them.

"Our staff has been great and very flexible with all of the different changes that are being sent down to us by the California Department of Public Health, but we’re just doing our best,” said Poway Unified Superintendent Marian Kim-Phelps. “I think our teachers are working really hard.”

Masks are required indoors regardless of someone’s vaccination status.

“Our students have the choice to optionally wear their mask while they’re in the hallways, outdoors, on the playground, eating lunch - however, they will be asked to wear a mask when they’re in the classroom,” said Kim-Phelps.

You can read more about the California Department of Public Health’s guidelines here.

Watch: Poway Unified Superintendent sits down with News 8 a day before school reopens