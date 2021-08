OCEAN CITY — Two individuals were rescued in the Inlet on Monday after losing control of their jet skis. Watchstanders at U.S. Coast Guard Station Maryland on Monday received an initial report through VHF Channel 16 that three jet skiers in the area of the Inlet had entered the water and were in need of assistance. A 24-foot special purpose shallow water craft from Coast Guard Station Ocean City was diverted to assist along with a crew from the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP).