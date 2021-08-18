Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plains, GA

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter celebrates 94th birthday

By FOX 5 Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLAINS, Ga. - Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is celebrating her 94th birthday on Wednesday. Born in Plains, Georgia, on Aug. 18, 1927, Eleanor Rosalynn Smith was the oldest of four children. After her father died when she was just 13, she worked with her mother making dresses and helping watch her siblings while remaining in school. After a lot of hard work, she graduated and enrolled at Georgia Southwestern College in Americus.

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plains, GA
Entertainment
City
Plains, GA
State
Maryland State
State
Georgia State
City
Lagrange, GA
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Valdosta, GA
City
Americus, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Rosalynn Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carters#Navy#The U S Naval Academy#Plains Methodist Church#The White House#The Jimmy Carter Library#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy