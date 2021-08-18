Former first lady Rosalynn Carter celebrates 94th birthday

PLAINS, Ga. - Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is celebrating her 94th birthday on Wednesday. Born in Plains, Georgia, on Aug. 18, 1927, Eleanor Rosalynn Smith was the oldest of four children. After her father died when she was just 13, she worked with her mother making dresses and helping watch her siblings while remaining in school. After a lot of hard work, she graduated and enrolled at Georgia Southwestern College in Americus.