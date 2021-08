Ask anyone around the Joe Craft Football Facility what the goal is for the 2021 season and you’re sure to get one simple answer: “Get to Atlanta.”. In fact, that’s been the battle cry the past few years of the Mark Stoops era as expectations were flipped upside down after a historic 2018 season that saw the Wildcats reach 10 wins for the first time since 1977 to secure the No. 12 spot in the final Associated Press Poll.