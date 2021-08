Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP recently issued the following announcement. Please join Faegre Drinker for “Charting a New Course: Labor and Employment Under the Biden Administration,” a fast-paced series of webinars exploring the latest developments in labor and employment law as well as legislative and regulatory priorities moving forward. Our presenters will zero in on the new administration, the hopeful wind-down of a once-in-a-century pandemic and the radically different world of work before us, and will equip you with critical insights to help field whatever the next four years hold.