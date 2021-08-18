Node.JS DevOps: Simplify Your Life with GitHub Actions

If you are like me, you were probably still using the old way of having your computer set up with GitHub via a password. Much to our dismay (for what I’d assume are valid reasons that I haven’t looked into yet), as of August 13th (yes, a Friday), we were unable to push our code because we were behind with the times. I would like to share with you the SUPER QUICK way I got my code back up and pushing (because everywhere I looked online was overly complicated or didn’t give enough information).