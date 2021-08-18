Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Node.JS DevOps: Simplify Your Life with GitHub Actions

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHo to package and deploy a node.js app and release to npmjs, docker hub and potentially to every other target. Who has read my articles knows my vision about the future of DevOps and cloud adoption (just DevOps is dead, long life to NoOps to mention one). To explain it without losing myself in out of scope though, I believe in automation and getting ready to go solutions (cloud, tools, etc.) that make us focus on application only. This approach leads developers to a sustainable approach and.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Node Js#Github#Devops#Long Life#Devops#Yaml#Docker Hub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Use Vivaldi Command Chains to Simplify Your Workflow

What makes Vivaldi a great browser is the fact that it gives so much control to the users. From customization options to privacy settings, you can tweak almost everything in Vivaldi to suit your needs. Moreover, features like Tab Stacks, mouse gestures, and Quick Commands make browsing much easier and...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Hunting for secrets on GitHub

It seems that there is a bit of a cottage industry of “bug bounty hunters” who specialize in searching public repositories on GitHub for exposed credentials such as AWS and Azure access keys, passwords, API keys and the like. When they find them, they then contact the repo owners and offer to point out the exposed credentials for a fee. Of course, there are also people out there who look for exposed credentials with darker motives in mind, choosing to use them to gain access to systems, steal information in cloud storage, aid and abet their extortion schemes, etc.
NFLgithub.blog

Securing your GitHub account with two-factor authentication

We’ve invested a lot in making sure that GitHub’s developer communities have access to the latest technology to protect their accounts from compromise by malicious actors. Some of these investments include verified devices, preventing the use of compromised passwords, WebAuthn support, and supporting security keys for SSH Git operations. These security features make it easier for developers to have strong account authentication on the platform, and today, we’re excited to share a few updates in this area.
TechnologyZDNet

Stop calling DevOps teams 'DevOps teams'

The authors of Puppet's latest industry-wide DevOps survey have a bit of advice for DevOps proponents: stop calling it "DevOps." It's only creating confusion. And don't even get started on DevSecOps. They also bring another interested tidbit of news: a well-designed IT architecture can help resolve corporate cultural issues. That's...
ComputersMySanAntonio

Learn Google DevOps Skills to Improve Your Organization's Efficiency

DevOps combines software development and IT operations, aiming to shorten the system development life cycle and set up continuous improvement for software deployments. Sixty-three percent of practitioners say that DevOps practices shorten their software development life cycle and lead to additional deployments. That means, when your organization adopts DevOps practices, you can better update your software and release more, stronger releases faster. That's great for your business.
Computersgithub.blog

Enhanced support for citations on GitHub

GitHub now has built-in support for CITATION.cff files. This new feature enables academics and researchers to let people know how to correctly cite their work, especially in academic publications/materials. Originally proposed by the research software engineering community, CITATION.cff files are plain text files with human- and machine-readable citation information. When we detect a CITATION.cff file in a repository, we use this information to create convenient APA or BibTeX style citation links that can be referenced by others.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

GitHub Copilot: The Coding AI

If you're a programmer, there's a good chance you've become exhausted from writing lengthy programs (or you will!) And you've probably wondered to yourself, "What if I had someone sitting with me to help me create these programs?" Now you have GitHub Copilot, an Artificial Intelligence tool that helps you...
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

IT-related actions for your campus return

In the weeks leading up to the fall semester, which starts on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, many members of the University of Utah community have returned to their workplaces on a full-time or hybrid basis. Faculty and staff returning after an extended period of time may need to take certain IT-related actions, which are listed below.
Softwaregitconnected.com

Setting Up Your Computer With GitHub Via Access Tokens

If you are like me, you were probably still using the old way of having your computer set up with GitHub via a password. Much to our dismay (for what I’d assume are valid reasons that I haven’t looked into yet), as of August 13th (yes, a Friday), we were unable to push our code because we were behind with the times. I would like to share with you the SUPER QUICK way I got my code back up and pushing (because everywhere I looked online was overly complicated or didn’t give enough information).
Softwarefreecodecamp.org

How to Use GitHub Actions to Automate Android App Development

There are many repetitive tasks that we have to do every day. And they can be a bit boring, difficult, and monotonous. But instead of laboring away at those daily tasks, you can delegate them so someone or something else does them for you. That way, you can have more time to do things you want to do. You can have time to relax.
Coding & Programmingfreecodecamp.org

How to Setup Babel in Node.js

Node.js is one of the most popular back-end technologies out there right now. It is friendly, robust, and well-maintained and it's not going anywhere anytime soon. To help you learn how to use it effectively, in this article we will create a simple server using Node with Babel configured in our code.
Computersu.today

GeFi Your Life with The GeFi Protocol!

GeFi consists of 2 important ecosystems which integrate a lucrative finance vault with a unique NFT gamification equipped with an extensive marketplace making it one of the most exclusive DeFi projects to look out for in the market. The main purpose of the project is to provide a platform for everyone to have a go at DeFi mining and obtain limited tokens circulating in the entire ecosystem, GEG (GeGems) and GES (GeStones). tokens and experience a hybrid platform combining the 2 worlds.
Technologynewrelic.com

Evolving Your DevOps Practice: A Look at the 2021 State of DevOps Puppet Report

The latest State of DevOps report by Puppet is in. This market analysis marks the ten-year anniversary of the report. The survey encompasses the firsthand experience of more than 2,600 professionals around the world across organizations of all sizes. New Relic, along with ten other organizations, sponsored the report with each response resulting in a donation to charitable causes such as homelessness and food scarcity. Although every effort was made to remove bias with the target population and sampling method, it is worth noting that 74% of the survey respondents were from Europe or the US/Canada, and 53% were from the Technology or Financial Services Industry.
ComputersInfoworld

How to use Auth0 with Node.js and Express

Cloud-based authentication and authorization platforms—sometimes known as IDaaS, or identity as a service — are an expanding area of cloud tooling, and it’s easy to see why. App security is difficult and error-prone, and virtually every project requires it. The ability to offload much of the work to a dedicated and proven service is enticing.
Career Development & Advicefaun.pub

25 Questions To Ask Before Building Your DevOps Team

As part of building a DevOps team in an organization, some best practices need to be implemented, and questions need to be asked. These are questions crucial to the success of the DevOps team in your organization. If answered correctly, the organization can achieve the business benefits it seeks from adopting the DevOps culture.
ComputersTechRepublic

Train at your own pace for a well-paid career in DevOps and blockchain for just $30

You can learn everything you need to switch to a lucrative tech job without taking time off from your day job or breaking the bank. With tech budgets forecast to keep growing through next year, there really couldn't be a better time to switch to a brand new career in that lucrative industry. If you've been meaning to do just that, but can't quite decide which field to specialize in, check out this course, Google DevOps & Blockchain Developer Bundle. Best of all, you can train at your own pace and don't have to take time off from your current job.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

Learn How to Install Npm and Node.js on Ubuntu

Node.js is effectively an open-source cross-platform JavaScript run-time environment. With Node.js enabled, you can run JavaScript on your Ubuntu machine without having to worry about opening any browsers. It’s built on Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine and it can be installed in multiple ways on Linux. Node.js is essential for building...
Internetmakeuseof.com

The 6 Best All-In-One Messaging Platforms to Simplify Your Messaging

With all the messaging apps available, it's often hard to keep track of who's messaging you and where. All-in-one messaging platforms offer a solution to this modern-day problem. These platforms allow you to organize various messaging apps in one place, allowing you to say goodbye to the days of juggling...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Deploy dbt to Production using GitHub Action

While dbt Cloud is great, if you want more control for your dbt pipeline, here’s all you need to know. With the rise of the Modern Data Stack, more and more people use dbt as the main tool for data transformations, aka data modeling. The folks at Fishtown create an amazing dbt Cloud offering suitable for smaller/simpler data teams. With dbt Cloud, any Analyst, seasoned or fresh, can easily start modeling and deploying data transformations pipelines to production.

Comments / 0

Community Policy