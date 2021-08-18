Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts' injury updates: Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner return

By Kevin Hickey
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49HWm7_0bV9BrQP00

The Indianapolis Colts saw the return of defensive end Kwity Paye and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner when the team got back on the field Tuesday for practice following the preseason opener.

Paye had been sidelined with an ankle sprain that kept him from participating in the joint practices with the Carolina Panthers. He was also held out of the preseason opener.

Buckner missed roughly a week’s worth of practice, including the joint work with the Panthers, due to a foot injury. The Colts likely would have kept him out of the preseason opener anyway as they did with the majority of their starters.

The return of Paye and Buckner is huge for the defensive line as those two could wind up being the engine of the defense throughout the 2021 season. We saw it with Buckner during his All-Pro campaign in 2020 and now Paye has the chance to be a key component in the pass rush.

The Colts also saw the return of running back Nyheim Hines, who suffered a leg injury during the first joint practice with the Panthers.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox missed a good chunk of time due to a knee injury but seems to be back as he returned in full pads on Tuesday. The same goes for defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (hamstring), safety Shawn Davis (undisclosed) and wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring).

The following players didn’t practice Tuesday: quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), quarterback Sam Ehlinger (illness), wide receiver Parris Campbell (illness), tight end Noah Togiai (knee), guard Quenton Nelson (foot), guard/center Danny Pinter (foot), center Ryan Kelly (elbow), lineabcker Skai Moore (back), linebacker Jordan Glasgow (back) and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee).

The illnesses to Campbell and Ehlinger were listed as non-COVID related.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
61K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Campbell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.
NFLCBS Sports

Carson Wentz injury: Colts have no timetable for quarterback's return from foot surgery, says owner Jim Irsay

Carson Wentz may indeed be trending toward being ready for the Colts' season-opener with the Seahawks, but team owner Jim Irsay said on Thursday that the team has no official timetable for their quarterback's return from foot surgery. Irsay said the Colts won't play Wentz until he is back at full strength. Wentz underwent surgery earlier this month after injuring his foot during training camp.
NFLBleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Falls, DK Metcalf Surges in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2021

Nos. 40-31 40. Bradley Chubb, OLB, Denver Broncos. Defensive players dominated the first 10 names revealed Sunday, including Joey Bosa and Jamal Adams. However, as is often the case with a countdown of the top players, the quarterback position stood out. Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray jumped 51 spots from last year's ranking to No. 39.
NFLStampede Blue

Colts Training Camp Update: DE Kwity Paye Suffers Ankle Injury; WR Michael Strachan Shines Again

The Indianapolis Colts had indoor training camp practice on Wednesday and were dealt another blow with a lower leg injury—only this time, a sprained ankle:. Now, it’s certainly possible that this is a minor injury that should only keep Kwity Paye out a few days or so—but given how things have gone this offseason, you can’t blame Colts fans for being overly ‘gloom and doom’ when it comes to any lower leg injury now.
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Nyheim Hines: Another injury in camp

Hines suffered a leg injury at Thursday's practice, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports. According to coach Frank Reich, Hines had his "leg whipped," resulting in his early departure. Hines missed some time early in training camp with a hip issue and now is poised to sit out more sessions due to his current health concern. It wouldn't surprise if the Colts hold the pass-catching back out of Sunday's preseason opener against the Panthers, which could allow RBs further down the depth chart plenty of reps during his time away from the field.
NFLStampede Blue

Colts News: Rookie DE Kwity Paye suffers right ankle injury

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts headed indoors on Wednesday for the first time during their training camp at Grand Park. With projected rain in the forecast, the Colts decided to move practice indoors with an announcement on Tuesday night, while skies ended up being clear on Wednesday morning. The Panthers will...
NFLchatsports.com

Stampede Radio: Colts injuries, camp battles, and best and worst case scenarios

On this episode the guys take a look at the laundry list of injuries afflicting the Colts. They discuss how worried they are about the guys who are on the injured list, which guys could make a big impact once the regular season arrives, and who are just pretenders. Additionally they dive in on quarterback talk and discuss whether Eason or Ehlinger is the likely player to end camp with the QB2 role, and how the Colts might use them differently. Finally, they go through and make their record predictions for the Colts in both a worst and best case scenario.
NFLchatsports.com

Colts Injury Update: Darius Leonard Returns to Practice; Braden Smith Rests with Boot

The Indianapolis Colts received another positive injury update on Tuesday, as 3x NFL All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard returned to the field for his first training camp practice—following earlier offseason ‘cleanup’ ankle surgery:. Darius Leonard is back on the practice field today for the first time in camp. — Zak Keefer...
NFLallfans.co

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 154 ‘Extensions, Injuries and Preseason Games!’

INDIANAPOLIS — The wait for Colts football is nearly over as Indianapolis faces off against the Carolina Panthers this weekend!. On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the injury to first round pick Kwity Paye before diving into Indy’s recent flurry of contract extensions (7:27), IR and injury updates (20:42), the unofficial depth chart (32:27), the battle for backup QB (36:53), preseason game vs the Panthers (45:22) and reflecting on the Hall of Fame weekend.
NFLNBC Sports

Ehlinger, Eason split first-team reps for Colts after Wentz injury

The Colts have a potential quarterback competition looming after former Eagles QB Carson Wentz injured his foot at training camp. Indianapolis has started seven different quarterbacks over the past six years, so instability at the position is nothing new following the Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck eras. This time, it’s second-year Jacob Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger vying for the starting job.
NFLWashington Times-Herald

Colts Notebook: Good news, for a change, on injury front

WESTFIELD – After two weeks of bad news on the injury front, the Indianapolis Colts welcomed back a team leader Tuesday at Grand Park. All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, fresh off a $99.25 million contract extension, returned from ankle rehabilitation and immediately raised the level of practice. “The tempo was up....
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Colts optimistic about Kwity Paye's ankle injury: 'It was pretty mild'

Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Kwity Paye left practice with an ankle injury earlier this week, but it appears he didn't suffer a serious injury. Colts head coach Frank Reich provided an update on the edge rusher's injury prior to this weekend's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. "We're optimistic about...
NFLchatsports.com

Colts: Is it time to panic about injuries to Indy’s OL?

WESTFIELD, IN - JULY 27: Ryan Kelly #78 and Quentin Nelson #56 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen during training camp on July 27, 2018 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Thanks to GM Chris Ballard’s keen eye for identifying talent, the Indianapolis Colts have flaunted one of...
NFL247Sports

Colts owner Jim Irsay updates Carson Wentz's injury status, including if Indianapolis will trade for QB

The injury bug bit Carson Wentz again when the Indianapolis Colts and he opted for foot surgery to take care of an injury that dated back to his high school days. While Wentz’s timetable was 5-to-12 weeks until he could return, he could reportedly be ready for Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. Colts owner Jim Irsay pumped the brakes a little bit. While the Colts have Sam Ehlinger and Jacob Eason taking the starter’s reps in his absence, Wentz will get the spot back when he is healthy.
NFL247Sports

Frank Reich updates Colts' injury situation, QB competition

The Indianapolis Colts are just trying to get healthy in time for the start of the regular season. On Wednesday, Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich updated his team’s injury situation. During an interview on the NFL Network, Reich was asked when he will know about the availability of quarterback Carson...
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Quenton Nelson: Returning to practice

Nelson (foot) is set to return to practice on a limited basis Monday, JJ Stankewitz of the Colts' official site reports. Nelson will be among a trio of key players to return to the practice field, as he'll be accompanied by Carson Wentz and Ryan Kelly. Nelson underwent foot surgery Aug. 3 and was given a five- to 12-week timeline to return. Throughout the process, the team has been optimistic that Nelson would be ready for Week 1 of the regular season. This is the first step toward that goal, and his presence would be a big boost to the entire offense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy