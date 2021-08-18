Cancel
Justin Gainey participates in TopConnect virtual event

By Ken Lay
Tennessee assistant men’s basketball coach Justin Gainey was selected to participate in the 2021 TopConnect Basketball Virtual Symposium.

The two-day event began Tuesday.

Gainey was hired by head coach Rick Barnes during the offseason and comes to Tennessee with 15 years of NCAA Division I coaching experience. He has coaching stints in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Pac-12 and Big East.

Prior to coming to Tennessee, Gainey was associate head coach at Marquette.

He has coached multiple first-round NBA draft picks.

TopConnect was founded by one-time Virginia Commonwealth athletic director Dr. Richard Sander. TopConnect identifies top assistant basketball coaches in the nation with mid-major athletic directors and provides networking and leadership development opportunities for both.

