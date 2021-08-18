Justin Gainey participates in TopConnect virtual event
Tennessee assistant men’s basketball coach Justin Gainey was selected to participate in the 2021 TopConnect Basketball Virtual Symposium.
The two-day event began Tuesday.
Gainey was hired by head coach Rick Barnes during the offseason and comes to Tennessee with 15 years of NCAA Division I coaching experience. He has coaching stints in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Pac-12 and Big East.
Prior to coming to Tennessee, Gainey was associate head coach at Marquette.
He has coached multiple first-round NBA draft picks.
TopConnect was founded by one-time Virginia Commonwealth athletic director Dr. Richard Sander. TopConnect identifies top assistant basketball coaches in the nation with mid-major athletic directors and provides networking and leadership development opportunities for both.
