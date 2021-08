All Switch owners across Europe can currently claim a free trial of Nintendo Switch Online, even if you've already made use of one in the past. You can do so by heading to this page on the official My Nintendo website; as long as you sign in with your Nintendo account, you'll be able to grab the free 7-day trial and throw yourself into some online games. Under usual circumstances, using up a free trial leaves you with the option of either paying for a subscription or giving up the service's benefits, so opportunities to claim a second trial don't always come around.