In the fifth and final summer league game, the Sixers matched up with the Utah Jazz as Jaden Springer came alive to lead the team. With the roster fairly set in stone and several key takeaways already made, the Sixers selected to roll out a “B squad” for the finale in order to give others a chance to showcase their skills. Tyrese Maxey remained away from the team after leaving for his camp, Filip Petrusev left Las Vegas in order to get back to Europe, Isaiah Joe is sidelined with an MCL sprain, and Rayjon Tucker was a late-game scratch. Lamar Peters was also ruled out due to Covid protocols, and Charles Bassey remained inactive due to contractual issues.