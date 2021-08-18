Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Fortissimo Films boards Venice Horizons title ‘Inu-Oh’

By Geoffrey Macnab
Screendaily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmsterdam-based sales outfit Fortissimo Films has taken all rights outside Asia to new Japanese animated musical Inu-Oh from director Masaaki Yuasa. Produced by Japanese animation studio Science SARU, the film will have its world premiere in Venice’s Horizons section next month, before showing as a special presentation at Toronto. The...

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takashi Shimizu
Person
Masaaki Yuasa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fortissimo Films#Venice Horizons#Japanese#Norwegian Wood#Air Doll#Shock Labyrinth#Anime Limited#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Country
China
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice Film Festival Honors Italian Director Francesco Maselli

The Venice International Film Festival and its Critics’ Week sidebar will this year jointly honor veteran Italian filmmaker Francesco Maselli, aka Citto Maselli, with a tribute to his life and works. Maselli, one of the most important and influential of Italy’s post-WWII generation of filmmakers, has intimate ties to Venice. The festival is where his debut feature, Abandoned, premiered in 1955. Maselli won Venice’s Grand Jury Prize for A Tale of Love in 1986. Arguably his best-known film, the romantic drama also won star Valeria Golino the Volpi Cup for best actress, helping launch Golino’s international career and leading to roles...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Locarno Film Fest Winners; Venice Adds 3 Titles; C4 £1M Quiz Show – Global Briefs

Locarno 2021 Golden Leopard Winner The 74th edition of the Locarno Film Festival came to a close over the weekend, with Indonesian film director Edwin scooping the Golden Leopard in the International Competition with Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash. Elsewhere in the International Competition, the Golden Leopard for Best Direction went to Abel Ferrara for Zeroes And Ones, while Qiu Jiongjiong’s A New Old Play won the Special Jury Prize. Best Actress went to Anastasiya Krasovskaya for Gerda, while Best Actor was shared by Mohamed Mellali and Valero Escolar from The Odd-Job Men. Special mentions went to Soul Of...
WorldPosted by
Deadline

Vaccinated Brit Guests Heading To The Venice Film Festival Won’t Need To Quarantine In The End

Vaccinated Brit guests at the Venice Film Festival (September 1 – 11) will no longer need to quarantine or only stay for five days, a festival spokesperson has confirmed to us. The festival told us today: “A journalist coming from UK can stay in Italy longer than 5 days without isolating, providing they come for working reasons (that can be proved with the accreditation letter and accreditation confirmation and a commissioning letter from your editor). They must be resident in the UK.” The festival confirmed to us that the dispensation also extends to all UK resident industry guests working at the event. The...
MoviesPopMatters

Venice Film Festival 2021: Films to Watch

After 2020’s low-key event due to the COVID pandemic, this year’s La Biennale returns in full force –and the lineup will have heads turning. The 78th edition of one of the world’s largest film festivals, running 1-11 September, will host the world premiere of 73 feature films, 18 shorts, and one television miniseries (HBO’s Scenes from a Marriage). As is customary for an event of this calibre, the competition and showcasing will be fierce, with many of the world’s most renowned auteurs vying for the Volpi Cup and/or early Oscars buzz.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

First Titles Announced For 2021 MAYHEM FILM FESTIVAL

After 2020’s COVID-19 caused Skeleton Edition, the Mayhem Film Festival is once again set to return to Nottingham’s Broadway Cinema for a full-length festival. The 17th Mayhem will deliver a devilish mix of different genre films over the course of four days from from 14-17 October 2021. If weird and wonderful movies are your thing, then I highly recommend that you check the festival out.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Alana Boden Boards Screen Gems Film ‘The Bride’

EXCLUSIVE: Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart) is joining Nathalie Emmanuel (Die Hart, Game of Thrones) and Garret Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) in Screen Gems’ horror thriller The Bride. While the film is said to be inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula, details on its plot and the role Boden is playing are being kept under wraps. Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon) is directing from an original script by Blair Butler (Polaroid, Marvel’s Helstrom). Emile Gladstone (The Curse of La Llorona) is producing. Boden recently wrapped shooting the A&E/Lifetime MOW series Flowers in the Attic: The Origins. She also recently shot a supporting role in Ruben Fleischer’s Sony feature Uncharted, which stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, as well as a recurring role in the Sky series Domina. In 2017, she was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series, for her turn as Elizabeth Smart in the Lifetime movie I Am Elizabeth Smart. The actress also recently appeared on series including IMDb TV’s Alex Rider, CBS’ Hawaii Five-0, AMC’s Humans and ITV’s Mr. Selfridge. Boden is represented by Thruline Entertainment and Olivia Bell Management UK.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Yuasa Masaaki’s Venice and Toronto-Bound ‘Inu-Oh’ Picked up by Fortissimo

Fortissimo Films has acquired sales rights outside Asia to “Inu-Oh,” a Japanese animation film that will play at both the Venice and Toronto festivals. The film is directed by Yuasa Masaaki with acclaimed Japanese animation studio Science Saru. It will have its world premiere in the Orizzonti competition section at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2021. That will be followed by a special presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival. “Inu-oh” is an animated rock musical about a boy who was born with unique physical characteristics. One day he meets the blind biwa player. The boy asks him to write...
MoviesSFGate

Fantasia Title 'Straight to VHS' Dives Deep into a Rare Cult Film's Origins

World premiering in Fantasia sidebar Documentaries from the Edge, Emilio Silva Torres’ feature debut “Straight to VHS” takes you down the rabbit hole of his investigation into a rare film that spawned a cult following in Uruguay. The documentary, co-produced by Uruguay’s Tarkiofilm and Argentina’s Trivial Media, delves into the...
MoviesScreendaily

Sheffield DocFest director Cintia Gil leaves over ‘artistic differences’

Sheffield DocFest director Cintia Gil has left her position over “artistic differences”, according to a statement from the festival. After two editions in charge, Gil is departing “as a result of artistic differences over the present and future direction of the Festival with the Board of Trustees”, the statement read.
MoviesScreendaily

LevelK boards Toronto title ‘Zalava’ (exclusive)

LevelK has boarded international sales for Iranian drama Zalava, which will screen in Toronto’s Midnight Madness and Venice Critics’ Week. Arsalan Amiri, who previously served as screenwriter on Titi and Nahid, makes his feature directorial debut with the film. The drama is set in 1978 in a small village called Zavala, where the villagers claim there is a demon amongst them. A young sergeant arrests an exorcist for fraud, causing fear and anger to escalate in the village.
MoviesScreendaily

BFI London Film Festival adds Jane Campion’s ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog has been selected as the American Express Gala at this year’s BFI London Film Festival (LFF, October 6-17). The film will receive its UK premiere on Monday, October 11 at new LFF Gala venue the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre. Campion and key cast are expected to attend.
MoviesScreendaily

Sarajevo 2021: Cristina Grosan on how a death inspired ‘Things Worth Weeping For’

The feature directorial debut of Hungarian-Romanian filmmaker Cristina Grosan, Things Worth Weeping For, premiered in competition at this year’s Sarajevo Film Festival. The Hungarian drama-comedy follows 30-year-old Maja, played by co-writer Nóra Rainer-Micsinyei, as she struggles to deal with expectations of society, not least from her mother and boyfriend with whom she has just moved in. Everything appears to be perfect but Maja is not sure if this is really what she wants, and she is confronted with her personal dilemmas when she ends up in an apartment with a relative who turns out to be dead.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Journal About Zelimir Zilnik (ZZZ)’: Sarajevo Review

Janko Baljak’s documentary tracks Zelimir Zilnik’s eclectic big-screen career. A major figure in European filmmaking for over half a century belatedly gets his documentary due in Janko Baljak’s Journal About Zelimir Zilnik (ZZZ, short for Zurnal o Zelimiru Zilniku.) Cramming a bewilderingly profilic and eclectic big-screen career into just 91 minutes, this film breaks no new ground stylicstically, but works well as a primer for those unfamiliar with Zilnik’s output. Even seasoned cinephiles are often in need of such an introduction, the Yugoslavia-born Serb having seldom enjoyed the international acclaim of his so-called ’Black Wave’ peers such as Dusan Makavejev and Goran Paskaljevic.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Zalava’: First Trailer For Iranian Film Playing In Venice Critics’ Week & TIFF Midnight Madness

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first trailer for Iranian drama-horror Zalava, which is playing in the Venice Critics’ Week, the independent and parallel section of the Venice Film Festival. Set in 1978, the film hones in on the inhabitants of a small village in Iran called Zalava who claim there is a demon among them. Massoud, a young police officer who investigates the claim encounters an exorcist attempting to rid the village of the demon. When he arrests the exorcist on charges of fraud, the villagers revolt and anger escalates. Massoud and his lover, a government doctor, soon find themselves trapped in a cursed house, surrounded by villagers who believe they are both possessed by the demon. After its Venice berth, the movie will head to TIFF in the midnight Madness section. LevelK is handling international sales. The Kurdish and Persian language film was directed by Arsalan Amiri from a script by Ida Panahandeh, Amiri and Tahmineh Bahram. Cast comprises Navid Pourfaraj, Pouria Rahimi Sam, Hoda Zeinolabedin, Baset Rezaei, Shaho Rostami, Fereydoun Hamedi, Zahed Zandi and Saleh Rahimi. Producers are Samira Baradari, Rouhollah Baradari for Touba Films.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Martyrs Lane’: Fantasia Review

Strange visions haunt Ruth Platt’s melancholy supernatural story. Dir/scr: Ruth Platt. UK. 2020. 96 mins. A little girl in a big house, all gloomy cavernous rooms which incrementally reveal their secrets, is visited each night by someone claiming to be her guardian angel. But the ashen child who taps at 10-year-old Leah’s (Kiera Thompson) window every evening may not have her best interests at heart. This skin-prickling supernatural story crafts an effectively airless atmosphere of uncanny melancholy. It’s the kind of horror which eschews jump scares in favour of a more subtle, gauzy sense of unease, a slow-burning discomfort that creeps up on the audience like a half-seen shadow. It’s not exactly terrifying, but there’s an oppressive sense of menace which is magnified by the high-quality performances from the two young stars, and by the nervily watchful camerawork.
MoviesScreendaily

Karlovy Vary 2021: Andrius Blaževičius talks love and freedom in ‘Runner’

Screening as part of East of the West competition at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (August 20-28), Runner is the second feature from Lithuanian filmmaker Andrius Blaževičius. It focuses on Maria (Žygimantė Elena Jakštaitė) who is frantically searching for her boyfriend Vytas (Marius Repšys) after he suffers a...
WorldScreendaily

UK-Ireland box office preview: ‘Censor’ looks to scare up audience

Prano Bailey-Bond’s UK horror Censor starts its run in UK-Ireland cinemas this weekend, released by Vertigo Releasing. The film will open in 170 sites. It is Bailey-Bond’s directorial debut, produced by Helen Jones for Silver Salt Films, with Rook Films and Timpson Films, plus backing from the BFI Film Fund, Film4 and Ffilm Cymru Wales.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Bird Atlas’: Karlovy Vary Review

An ageing, ailing captain of industry gets some fowl news in this delighful, deadpan Czech drama. Dir: Olmo Omerzu . Czech Republic/Slovenia/Slovakia. 2021. 92 mins. Prague-based Olmo Omerzu confirms his lofty perch among Central Europe’s younger writer-directors with his absorbingly twisty and likeably quirky third feature Bird Atlas. Chronicling the familial, financial and emotional travails of an ageing, ailing businessman who learns that a trusted employee has been feathering their own nest, it plays like a delightful and deadpan Czech counterpart of HBO smash Succession.
Moviescineuropa.org

New Horizons Studio+ investigates ‘How to Green a Film Industry’

On the final day of New Horizons Studio+, an open hybrid lecture was organised by the New Horizons Association in partnership with Creative Europe Desk Poland, on the topic “How to Green a Film Industry.” The head of industry Weronika Czołnowska introduced the speaker Fabian Lindner, green consultant for several broadcasters and film funds in terms of sustainability, as well as producer and co-head of Achtung Panda!

Comments / 0

Community Policy